Manali Petro Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 68.43 crore, down 62.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.43 crore in June 2020 down 62.13% from Rs. 180.72 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2020 down 110.01% from Rs. 11.18 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2020 down 84.69% from Rs. 22.27 crore in June 2019.

Manali Petro shares closed at 20.70 on August 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.96% returns over the last 6 months and 14.36% over the last 12 months.