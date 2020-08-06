Manali Petro Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 68.43 crore, down 62.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manali Petrochemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 68.43 crore in June 2020 down 62.13% from Rs. 180.72 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2020 down 110.01% from Rs. 11.18 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2020 down 84.69% from Rs. 22.27 crore in June 2019.
Manali Petro shares closed at 20.70 on August 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.96% returns over the last 6 months and 14.36% over the last 12 months.
|Manali Petrochemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|68.43
|182.51
|180.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|68.43
|182.51
|180.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|52.88
|128.18
|123.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.00
|4.04
|-0.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|17.52
|Employees Cost
|5.51
|6.53
|6.35
|Depreciation
|3.45
|3.40
|3.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.54
|29.07
|13.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.94
|11.29
|16.47
|Other Income
|1.90
|0.50
|2.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|11.79
|18.75
|Interest
|1.14
|1.25
|1.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.18
|10.54
|17.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-7.11
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.18
|3.43
|17.15
|Tax
|-0.06
|-8.12
|5.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.12
|11.55
|11.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.12
|11.55
|11.18
|Equity Share Capital
|86.03
|86.03
|86.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.67
|0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.67
|0.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.67
|0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.67
|0.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
