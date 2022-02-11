Manali Petro Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 399.49 crore, up 22.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 399.49 crore in December 2021 up 22.6% from Rs. 325.84 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.04 crore in December 2021 up 30.14% from Rs. 83.78 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.90 crore in December 2021 up 18.15% from Rs. 130.26 crore in December 2020.

Manali Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 6.34 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.87 in December 2020.

Manali Petro shares closed at 112.70 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.07% returns over the last 6 months and 148.79% over the last 12 months.