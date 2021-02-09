Manali Petro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 325.84 crore, up 123.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 325.84 crore in December 2020 up 123.63% from Rs. 145.71 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.78 crore in December 2020 up 1285.14% from Rs. 6.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.26 crore in December 2020 up 828.44% from Rs. 14.03 crore in December 2019.

Manali Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 4.87 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2019.

Manali Petro shares closed at 39.10 on February 08, 2021 (BSE)