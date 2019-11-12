Manali Petro Q2 standalone net at Rs 9.85 cr

The city-based company engaged in the manufacturing of petrochemicals had registered Rs 16.78 crore during corresponding quarter of previous year.
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd on Tuesday reported standalone profits for the July-September quarter at Rs 9.85 crore.
The city-based company engaged in the manufacturing of petrochemicals had registered Rs 16.78 crore during corresponding quarter of previous year.
For the six-month period ending September 30, 2019, standalone profits of the company stood at Rs 21.03 crore as against Rs 32.74 crore registered during corresponding period of last financial year, the company said in a BSE filing.
Total revenue on standalone basis for the July-September quarter was at Rs 172.48 crore as against Rs 186.17 crore registered same period last year.
For the six month period ending September 30, 2019 standalone total revenue stood at Rs 355.48 crore as against Rs 364.30 crore registered year ago.Shares of the company were trading at Rs 18.05 a piece down by 0.82 per cent over previous close in BSE.