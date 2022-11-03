Manali Petro Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 285.65 crore, down 34.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 285.65 crore in September 2022 down 34.49% from Rs. 436.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.68 crore in September 2022 down 90.04% from Rs. 117.28 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.96 crore in September 2022 down 85.38% from Rs. 163.84 crore in September 2021.

Manali Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.82 in September 2021.

Manali Petro shares closed at 93.55 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.78% returns over the last 6 months and -20.59% over the last 12 months.