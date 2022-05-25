 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Manali Petro Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 413.85 crore, up 13.17% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manali Petrochemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 413.85 crore in March 2022 up 13.17% from Rs. 365.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.93 crore in March 2022 down 19.09% from Rs. 91.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.12 crore in March 2022 down 15.15% from Rs. 129.78 crore in March 2021.

Manali Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.31 in March 2021.

Manali Petro shares closed at 106.60 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.20% returns over the last 6 months and 31.69% over the last 12 months.

Manali Petrochemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 413.85 489.39 365.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 413.85 489.39 365.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 214.02 285.95 193.13
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 30.33 -6.99 -6.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.31 15.39 10.75
Depreciation 5.35 5.80 3.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 48.16 44.37 42.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.69 144.87 122.01
Other Income 7.08 4.78 3.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 104.77 149.65 126.00
Interest 3.57 1.95 1.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 101.20 147.70 124.86
Exceptional Items -2.86 -- -1.40
P/L Before Tax 98.34 147.70 123.47
Tax 24.41 37.60 32.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 73.93 110.09 91.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 73.93 110.09 91.38
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 73.93 110.09 91.38
Equity Share Capital 86.03 86.03 86.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.30 6.40 5.31
Diluted EPS 4.30 6.40 5.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.30 6.40 5.31
Diluted EPS 4.30 6.40 5.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Manali Petro #Manali Petrochemicals #Petrochemicals #Results
first published: May 25, 2022 01:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.