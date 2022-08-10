 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Manali Petro Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 324.44 crore, down 1.59% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manali Petrochemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 324.44 crore in June 2022 down 1.59% from Rs. 329.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.28 crore in June 2022 down 54.53% from Rs. 79.78 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.40 crore in June 2022 down 51.89% from Rs. 117.24 crore in June 2021.

Manali Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.64 in June 2021.

Manali Petro shares closed at 103.70 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.86% returns over the last 6 months and 3.18% over the last 12 months.

Manali Petrochemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 324.44 413.85 329.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 324.44 413.85 329.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 245.28 214.02 190.84
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -33.65 30.33 -24.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.05 18.31 13.89
Depreciation 5.41 5.35 4.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 49.06 48.16 36.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.29 97.69 108.70
Other Income 5.70 7.08 4.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.99 104.77 112.75
Interest 1.79 3.57 1.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 49.20 101.20 110.83
Exceptional Items -- -2.86 -3.82
P/L Before Tax 49.20 98.34 107.01
Tax 12.92 24.41 27.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.28 73.93 79.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.28 73.93 79.78
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 36.28 73.93 79.78
Equity Share Capital 86.03 86.03 86.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.11 4.30 4.64
Diluted EPS 2.11 4.30 4.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.11 4.30 4.64
Diluted EPS 2.11 4.30 4.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:33 am
