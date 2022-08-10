Manali Petro Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 324.44 crore, down 1.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 324.44 crore in June 2022 down 1.59% from Rs. 329.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.28 crore in June 2022 down 54.53% from Rs. 79.78 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.40 crore in June 2022 down 51.89% from Rs. 117.24 crore in June 2021.

Manali Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.64 in June 2021.

Manali Petro shares closed at 103.70 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.86% returns over the last 6 months and 3.18% over the last 12 months.