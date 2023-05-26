English
    Manaksia Steels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 210.15 crore, up 24.67% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manaksia Steels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 210.15 crore in March 2023 up 24.67% from Rs. 168.56 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.40 crore in March 2023 down 30.99% from Rs. 7.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.55 crore in March 2023 down 31.25% from Rs. 13.89 crore in March 2022.

    Manaksia Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.19 in March 2022.

    Manaksia Steels shares closed at 37.80 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.18% returns over the last 6 months and 1.75% over the last 12 months.

    Manaksia Steels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations210.15129.35168.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations210.15129.35168.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials181.35129.96143.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.72-19.70-7.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.393.293.20
    Depreciation1.281.321.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.6213.7616.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.790.7111.28
    Other Income1.493.451.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.274.1612.53
    Interest1.330.610.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.943.5512.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.943.5512.12
    Tax1.540.734.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.402.827.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.402.827.82
    Equity Share Capital6.556.556.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.820.431.19
    Diluted EPS0.820.431.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.820.431.19
    Diluted EPS0.820.431.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Manaksia Steels #Results #Steel - Large
    first published: May 26, 2023 11:53 am