Manaksia Steels Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 99.27 crore, down 4.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.27 crore in March 2021 down 4.89% from Rs. 104.38 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.87 crore in March 2021 up 21.55% from Rs. 4.83 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.90 crore in March 2021 up 21.03% from Rs. 8.18 crore in March 2020.

Manaksia Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.74 in March 2020.

Manaksia Steels shares closed at 24.95 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.25% returns over the last 6 months and 157.22% over the last 12 months.