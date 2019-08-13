Manaksia Steels Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 127.76 crore, down 31.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.76 crore in June 2019 down 31.73% from Rs. 187.16 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2019 down 53.33% from Rs. 2.73 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.81 crore in June 2019 down 41.38% from Rs. 6.50 crore in June 2018.

Manaksia Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2018.

Manaksia Steels shares closed at 14.25 on August 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.39% returns over the last 6 months and -47.22% over the last 12 months.