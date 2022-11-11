Manaksia Steels Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.38 crore, up 44.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.38 crore in September 2022 up 44.04% from Rs. 108.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2022 down 57.72% from Rs. 5.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.80 crore in September 2022 down 37.27% from Rs. 10.84 crore in September 2021.

Manaksia Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.89 in September 2021.

Manaksia Steels shares closed at 37.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.70% returns over the last 6 months and 14.95% over the last 12 months.