English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia Today at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Manaksia Steels Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.38 crore, up 44.04% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manaksia Steels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 156.38 crore in September 2022 up 44.04% from Rs. 108.56 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2022 down 57.72% from Rs. 5.83 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.80 crore in September 2022 down 37.27% from Rs. 10.84 crore in September 2021.

    Manaksia Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.89 in September 2021.

    Close

    Manaksia Steels shares closed at 37.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.70% returns over the last 6 months and 14.95% over the last 12 months.

    Manaksia Steels
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations156.38194.37108.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations156.38194.37108.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials109.89170.0097.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.69-6.39-19.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.705.735.23
    Depreciation2.682.642.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.5420.5717.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.871.825.06
    Other Income2.240.073.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.121.898.11
    Interest0.850.410.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.271.477.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.271.477.87
    Tax0.800.822.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.460.665.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.460.665.83
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.460.665.83
    Equity Share Capital6.556.556.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.100.89
    Diluted EPS0.380.100.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.100.89
    Diluted EPS0.380.100.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Manaksia Steels #Results #Steel - Large
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:14 am