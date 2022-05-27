 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Manaksia Steels Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.75 crore, up 72.86% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 06:58 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manaksia Steels are:

Net Sales at Rs 201.75 crore in March 2022 up 72.86% from Rs. 116.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.39 crore in March 2022 up 34.11% from Rs. 7.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.13 crore in March 2022 up 44.82% from Rs. 13.90 crore in March 2021.

Manaksia Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2021.

Manaksia Steels shares closed at 40.30 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.84% returns over the last 6 months and 61.85% over the last 12 months.

Manaksia Steels
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 201.75 162.58 116.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 201.75 162.58 116.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 166.53 123.14 81.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.57 1.98 -0.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.65 5.46 5.36
Depreciation 2.65 2.73 2.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.25 21.06 17.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.23 8.21 9.79
Other Income 1.25 1.15 1.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.48 9.36 11.16
Interest 0.62 0.37 0.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.86 8.99 10.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.86 8.99 10.84
Tax 6.47 1.04 3.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.39 7.95 7.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.39 7.95 7.75
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.39 7.95 7.75
Equity Share Capital 6.55 6.55 6.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.18 1.21 1.18
Diluted EPS 1.18 1.21 1.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.18 1.21 1.18
Diluted EPS 1.18 1.21 1.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 27, 2022 06:50 pm
