Manaksia Steels Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.75 crore, up 72.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.75 crore in March 2022 up 72.86% from Rs. 116.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.39 crore in March 2022 up 34.11% from Rs. 7.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.13 crore in March 2022 up 44.82% from Rs. 13.90 crore in March 2021.

Manaksia Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2021.

Manaksia Steels shares closed at 40.30 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.84% returns over the last 6 months and 61.85% over the last 12 months.