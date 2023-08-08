Manaksia Steels Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 218.23 crore, up 12.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 218.23 crore in June 2023 up 12.27% from Rs. 194.37 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.15 crore in June 2023 up 1443.62% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.78 crore in June 2023 up 270.42% from Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2022.

Manaksia Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

Manaksia Steels shares closed at 42.65 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.04% returns over the last 6 months and 6.62% over the last 12 months.