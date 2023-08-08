English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Manaksia Steels Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 218.23 crore, up 12.27% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manaksia Steels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 218.23 crore in June 2023 up 12.27% from Rs. 194.37 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.15 crore in June 2023 up 1443.62% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.78 crore in June 2023 up 270.42% from Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2022.

    Manaksia Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

    Manaksia Steels shares closed at 42.65 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.04% returns over the last 6 months and 6.62% over the last 12 months.

    Manaksia Steels
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations218.23235.75194.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations218.23235.75194.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials171.45198.79170.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.172.98-6.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.365.345.73
    Depreciation1.972.422.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.8017.4220.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.488.791.82
    Other Income3.341.500.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.8110.291.89
    Interest0.721.790.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.098.501.47
    Exceptional Items-0.61----
    P/L Before Tax13.488.501.47
    Tax3.332.270.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.156.220.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.156.220.66
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.156.220.66
    Equity Share Capital6.556.556.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.550.950.10
    Diluted EPS1.550.950.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.550.950.10
    Diluted EPS1.550.950.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Manaksia Steels #Results #Steel - Large
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!