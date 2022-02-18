Manaksia Steels Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 162.58 crore, up 44.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.58 crore in December 2021 up 44.6% from Rs. 112.44 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.95 crore in December 2021 up 14.85% from Rs. 6.92 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.09 crore in December 2021 up 4.49% from Rs. 11.57 crore in December 2020.

Manaksia Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.06 in December 2020.

Manaksia Steels shares closed at 40.00 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)