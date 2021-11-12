Manaksia Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.11 crore, up 402.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.11 crore in September 2021 up 402.61% from Rs. 4.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2021 up 190.64% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2021 up 232.73% from Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2020.

Manaksia EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2020.

Manaksia shares closed at 68.60 on November 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.47% returns over the last 6 months and 79.58% over the last 12 months.