Manaksia Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.19 crore, down 51.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.19 crore in March 2021 down 51.64% from Rs. 12.80 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.65 crore in March 2021 up 437.32% from Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.34 crore in March 2021 up 684.54% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2020.

Manaksia EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2020.

Manaksia shares closed at 66.15 on June 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 8.00% returns over the last 6 months and 80.98% over the last 12 months.