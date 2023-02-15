Manaksia Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.39 crore, up 389.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.39 crore in December 2022 up 389.48% from Rs. 6.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.20 crore in December 2022 up 2395.45% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2022 up 7500% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.