 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Manaksia Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.39 crore, up 389.48% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manaksia are:

Net Sales at Rs 31.39 crore in December 2022 up 389.48% from Rs. 6.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.20 crore in December 2022 up 2395.45% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2022 up 7500% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Manaksia
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 31.39 20.53 6.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 31.39 20.53 6.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.02 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 30.14 17.24 5.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.60 0.31 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.90 0.86 0.97
Depreciation 0.05 0.06 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.97 0.98 0.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 1.07 -1.10
Other Income 2.99 -0.29 1.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.91 0.78 -0.10
Interest 0.19 0.14 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.72 0.64 -0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.72 0.64 -0.12
Tax -3.48 -0.01 0.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.20 0.65 -0.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.20 0.65 -0.27
Equity Share Capital 13.11 13.11 13.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.95 0.10 -0.04
Diluted EPS 0.95 0.10 -0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.95 0.10 -0.04
Diluted EPS 0.95 0.10 -0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited