Manaksia Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.41 crore, down 44.25% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 10:13 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manaksia are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.41 crore in December 2021 down 44.25% from Rs. 11.51 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021 up 56.76% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 up 91.49% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2020.
Manaksia shares closed at 74.25 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.77% returns over the last 6 months and 36.87% over the last 12 months.
|Manaksia
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.41
|20.11
|11.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.41
|20.11
|11.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|2.18
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.70
|15.46
|11.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|-0.01
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.97
|1.00
|0.93
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.07
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.77
|0.85
|0.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.10
|0.56
|-1.38
|Other Income
|1.00
|0.83
|0.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|1.39
|-0.55
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.12
|1.38
|-0.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.12
|1.38
|-0.57
|Tax
|0.15
|0.25
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.27
|1.13
|-0.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.27
|1.13
|-0.63
|Equity Share Capital
|13.11
|13.11
|13.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.17
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.17
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.17
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.17
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited