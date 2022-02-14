Manaksia Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.41 crore, down 44.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.41 crore in December 2021 down 44.25% from Rs. 11.51 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021 up 56.76% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 up 91.49% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2020.

Manaksia shares closed at 74.25 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.77% returns over the last 6 months and 36.87% over the last 12 months.