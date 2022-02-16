Manaksia Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.41 crore, down 44.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.41 crore in December 2021 down 44.25% from Rs. 11.51 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021 up 56.76% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 up 91.49% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2020.

Manaksia shares closed at 70.35 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.88% returns over the last 6 months and 28.96% over the last 12 months.