Manaksia Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.51 crore, up 80.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.51 crore in December 2020 up 80.1% from Rs. 6.39 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2020 down 101.76% from Rs. 35.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2020 down 101.08% from Rs. 43.64 crore in December 2019.

Manaksia shares closed at 54.25 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.83% returns over the last 6 months and 24.71% over the last 12 months.