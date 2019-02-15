Manaksia Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.01 crore, down 79.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manaksia are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.01 crore in December 2018 down 79.7% from Rs. 19.76 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.17 crore in December 2018 down 3021.49% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.49 crore in December 2018 down 2874.07% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2017.
Manaksia shares closed at 36.70 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.90% returns over the last 6 months and -41.51% over the last 12 months.
|
|Manaksia
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.01
|3.17
|19.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.01
|3.17
|19.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.17
|2.22
|18.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.01
|1.08
|1.04
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.09
|1.72
|1.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.33
|-1.92
|-1.07
|Other Income
|0.77
|3.89
|1.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.56
|1.97
|0.15
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.58
|1.96
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.58
|1.96
|0.12
|Tax
|-1.41
|0.49
|0.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.17
|1.47
|-0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.17
|1.47
|-0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|13.11
|13.11
|13.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.94
|0.22
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.94
|0.22
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.94
|0.22
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.94
|0.22
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited