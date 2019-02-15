Manaksia Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.01 crore, down 79.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.01 crore in December 2018 down 79.7% from Rs. 19.76 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.17 crore in December 2018 down 3021.49% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.49 crore in December 2018 down 2874.07% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2017.

Manaksia shares closed at 36.70 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.90% returns over the last 6 months and -41.51% over the last 12 months.