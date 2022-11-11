 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Manaksia Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 261.59 crore, up 10.65% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manaksia are:

Net Sales at Rs 261.59 crore in September 2022 up 10.65% from Rs. 236.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.60 crore in September 2022 down 26.6% from Rs. 33.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.61 crore in September 2022 down 18.9% from Rs. 56.24 crore in September 2021.

Manaksia EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.11 in September 2021.

Manaksia shares closed at 81.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.74% returns over the last 6 months and 21.03% over the last 12 months.

Manaksia
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 261.59 307.78 236.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 261.59 307.78 236.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 150.70 189.78 138.51
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.24 28.01 13.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.61 -11.65 0.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.95 12.01 10.74
Depreciation 5.94 5.40 6.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41.63 38.15 34.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.53 46.10 31.53
Other Income 18.14 11.76 18.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.67 57.85 49.82
Interest 3.94 3.36 2.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.73 54.49 47.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 35.73 54.49 47.69
Tax 10.90 41.55 14.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.84 12.94 33.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.84 12.94 33.18
Minority Interest -0.23 0.55 0.34
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.60 13.50 33.52
Equity Share Capital 13.11 13.11 13.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.75 2.06 5.11
Diluted EPS 3.75 2.06 5.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.75 2.06 5.11
Diluted EPS 3.75 2.06 5.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Manaksia #Results #Steel - Rolling
first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:15 am
