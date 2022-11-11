English
    Manaksia Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 261.59 crore, up 10.65% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manaksia are:

    Net Sales at Rs 261.59 crore in September 2022 up 10.65% from Rs. 236.42 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.60 crore in September 2022 down 26.6% from Rs. 33.52 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.61 crore in September 2022 down 18.9% from Rs. 56.24 crore in September 2021.

    Manaksia EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.11 in September 2021.

    Manaksia shares closed at 81.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.74% returns over the last 6 months and 21.03% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations261.59307.78236.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations261.59307.78236.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials150.70189.78138.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.2428.0113.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.61-11.650.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.9512.0110.74
    Depreciation5.945.406.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.6338.1534.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.5346.1031.53
    Other Income18.1411.7618.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.6757.8549.82
    Interest3.943.362.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.7354.4947.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax35.7354.4947.69
    Tax10.9041.5514.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.8412.9433.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.8412.9433.18
    Minority Interest-0.230.550.34
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.6013.5033.52
    Equity Share Capital13.1113.1113.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.752.065.11
    Diluted EPS3.752.065.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.752.065.11
    Diluted EPS3.752.065.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

