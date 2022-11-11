Manaksia Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 261.59 crore, up 10.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 261.59 crore in September 2022 up 10.65% from Rs. 236.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.60 crore in September 2022 down 26.6% from Rs. 33.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.61 crore in September 2022 down 18.9% from Rs. 56.24 crore in September 2021.

Manaksia EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.11 in September 2021.

Manaksia shares closed at 81.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.74% returns over the last 6 months and 21.03% over the last 12 months.