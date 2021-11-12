MARKET NEWS

Manaksia Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 236.42 crore, down 0.89% Y-o-Y

November 12, 2021 / 02:54 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manaksia are:

Net Sales at Rs 236.42 crore in September 2021 down 0.89% from Rs. 238.54 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.52 crore in September 2021 up 56.65% from Rs. 21.40 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.24 crore in September 2021 up 39.69% from Rs. 40.26 crore in September 2020.

Manaksia EPS has increased to Rs. 5.11 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.45 in September 2020.

Manaksia shares closed at 68.50 on November 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 3.55% returns over the last 6 months and 79.79% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations236.42272.91238.54
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations236.42272.91238.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials138.51185.15148.55
Purchase of Traded Goods13.719.963.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.89-8.8514.43
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.7410.9010.68
Depreciation6.426.617.69
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses34.6233.5528.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.5335.5924.44
Other Income18.3011.798.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.8247.3832.57
Interest2.131.931.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.6945.4531.12
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax47.6945.4531.12
Tax14.5112.498.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.1832.9722.61
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.1832.9722.61
Minority Interest0.34-2.40-1.21
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates33.5230.5621.40
Equity Share Capital13.1113.1113.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.114.663.45
Diluted EPS5.114.663.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.114.663.45
Diluted EPS5.114.663.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2021 02:33 pm

