    Manaksia Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 305.70 crore, down 14.75% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 07:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manaksia are:

    Net Sales at Rs 305.70 crore in March 2023 down 14.75% from Rs. 358.62 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.64 crore in March 2023 down 44.58% from Rs. 67.91 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.81 crore in March 2023 down 35.21% from Rs. 98.49 crore in March 2022.

    Manaksia EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.36 in March 2022.

    Manaksia shares closed at 148.35 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 90.07% returns over the last 6 months and 98.99% over the last 12 months.

    Manaksia
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations305.70289.41358.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations305.70289.41358.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials134.06169.40214.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods51.4531.4222.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks28.5011.42-19.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.0514.1712.20
    Depreciation3.705.725.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.4035.9545.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.5521.3478.37
    Other Income24.5623.7815.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.1145.1293.39
    Interest3.524.582.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax56.5940.5490.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax56.5940.5490.58
    Tax18.428.7020.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.1731.8470.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.1731.8470.19
    Minority Interest-0.53-0.76-2.28
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates37.6431.0767.91
    Equity Share Capital13.1113.1113.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.744.7410.36
    Diluted EPS5.744.7410.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.744.7410.36
    Diluted EPS5.744.7410.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
