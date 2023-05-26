Manaksia Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 305.70 crore, down 14.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 305.70 crore in March 2023 down 14.75% from Rs. 358.62 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.64 crore in March 2023 down 44.58% from Rs. 67.91 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.81 crore in March 2023 down 35.21% from Rs. 98.49 crore in March 2022.

Manaksia EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.36 in March 2022.

Manaksia shares closed at 148.35 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 90.07% returns over the last 6 months and 98.99% over the last 12 months.