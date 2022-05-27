Manaksia Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 358.62 crore, up 53.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 358.62 crore in March 2022 up 53.38% from Rs. 233.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.91 crore in March 2022 up 2406.35% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.49 crore in March 2022 up 291.61% from Rs. 25.15 crore in March 2021.

Manaksia EPS has increased to Rs. 10.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2021.

Manaksia shares closed at 72.10 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)