Manaksia Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 358.62 crore, up 53.38% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:18 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manaksia are:

Net Sales at Rs 358.62 crore in March 2022 up 53.38% from Rs. 233.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.91 crore in March 2022 up 2406.35% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.49 crore in March 2022 up 291.61% from Rs. 25.15 crore in March 2021.

Manaksia EPS has increased to Rs. 10.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2021.

Manaksia shares closed at 72.10 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Manaksia
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 358.62 306.15 233.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 358.62 306.15 233.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 214.38 158.66 161.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 22.54 5.70 13.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.38 20.21 -10.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.20 12.37 10.48
Depreciation 5.10 6.59 6.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.40 44.82 43.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.37 57.80 8.98
Other Income 15.01 15.39 9.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.39 73.19 18.41
Interest 2.81 2.84 1.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 90.58 70.35 16.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 90.58 70.35 16.80
Tax 20.39 20.47 13.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 70.19 49.88 3.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 70.19 49.88 3.79
Minority Interest -2.28 1.17 -1.08
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 67.91 51.05 2.71
Equity Share Capital 13.11 13.11 13.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.36 7.79 0.41
Diluted EPS 10.36 7.79 0.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.36 7.79 0.41
Diluted EPS 10.36 7.79 0.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:13 pm
