Manaksia Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 233.80 crore, up 3.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 233.80 crore in March 2021 up 3.25% from Rs. 226.45 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2021 down 82.41% from Rs. 15.40 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.15 crore in March 2021 down 17.46% from Rs. 30.47 crore in March 2020.

Manaksia EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.58 in March 2020.

Manaksia shares closed at 73.50 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.00% returns over the last 6 months and 98.11% over the last 12 months.