    Manaksia Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 235.72 crore, down 23.41% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manaksia are:

    Net Sales at Rs 235.72 crore in June 2023 down 23.41% from Rs. 307.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.99 crore in June 2023 up 62.96% from Rs. 13.50 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.60 crore in June 2023 down 31.07% from Rs. 63.25 crore in June 2022.

    Manaksia EPS has increased to Rs. 3.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.06 in June 2022.

    Manaksia shares closed at 135.85 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.26% returns over the last 6 months and 72.51% over the last 12 months.

    Manaksia
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations235.72305.70307.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations235.72305.70307.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials118.74134.06189.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods71.3551.4528.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.0228.50-11.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.8112.0512.01
    Depreciation2.663.705.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.1740.4038.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.0235.5546.10
    Other Income13.9224.5611.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.9460.1157.85
    Interest2.133.523.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.8156.5954.49
    Exceptional Items-7.03----
    P/L Before Tax31.7856.5954.49
    Tax9.6718.4241.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.1138.1712.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.1138.1712.94
    Minority Interest-0.12-0.530.55
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates21.9937.6413.50
    Equity Share Capital13.1113.1113.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.365.742.06
    Diluted EPS3.365.742.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.365.742.06
    Diluted EPS3.365.742.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:11 pm

