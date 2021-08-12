Manaksia Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 272.91 crore, up 59.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 272.91 crore in June 2021 up 59.13% from Rs. 171.50 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.56 crore in June 2021 up 154.73% from Rs. 12.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.99 crore in June 2021 up 96.33% from Rs. 27.50 crore in June 2020.

Manaksia EPS has increased to Rs. 4.66 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.86 in June 2020.

Manaksia shares closed at 64.65 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.06% returns over the last 6 months and 92.41% over the last 12 months.