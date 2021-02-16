Manaksia Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 217.19 crore, up 8.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 217.19 crore in December 2020 up 8.03% from Rs. 201.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.53 crore in December 2020 up 159.79% from Rs. 9.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.74 crore in December 2020 up 30.74% from Rs. 31.16 crore in December 2019.

Manaksia EPS has increased to Rs. 3.97 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.43 in December 2019.

Manaksia shares closed at 54.55 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 50.28% returns over the last 6 months and 25.55% over the last 12 months.