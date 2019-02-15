Manaksia Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 253.29 crore, up 35.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 253.29 crore in December 2018 up 35.85% from Rs. 186.45 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.45 crore in December 2018 down 80.4% from Rs. 27.80 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.23 crore in December 2018 down 34.86% from Rs. 40.27 crore in December 2017.

Manaksia EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.24 in December 2017.

Manaksia shares closed at 36.70 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.90% returns over the last 6 months and -41.51% over the last 12 months.