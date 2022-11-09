 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Manaksia Coated Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.60 crore, down 30.76% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 148.60 crore in September 2022 down 30.76% from Rs. 214.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2022 down 66.6% from Rs. 2.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.14 crore in September 2022 down 22.61% from Rs. 11.81 crore in September 2021.

Manaksia Coated EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in September 2021.

Manaksia Coated shares closed at 17.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.64% returns over the last 6 months and -21.83% over the last 12 months.

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 148.60 139.25 214.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 148.60 139.25 214.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 180.11 107.82 145.17
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -61.32 -4.10 12.86
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.53 4.32 4.25
Depreciation 2.22 2.22 2.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.74 23.97 43.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.32 5.02 6.69
Other Income 1.60 2.13 2.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.92 7.15 9.67
Interest 6.05 5.40 6.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.87 1.75 3.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.87 1.75 3.61
Tax -0.03 0.96 0.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.90 0.79 2.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.90 0.79 2.70
Equity Share Capital 6.55 6.55 6.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.14 0.12 0.41
Diluted EPS 0.14 0.12 0.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.14 0.12 0.41
Diluted EPS 0.14 0.12 0.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:54 pm
