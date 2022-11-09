Manaksia Coated Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.60 crore, down 30.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.60 crore in September 2022 down 30.76% from Rs. 214.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2022 down 66.6% from Rs. 2.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.14 crore in September 2022 down 22.61% from Rs. 11.81 crore in September 2021.

Manaksia Coated EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in September 2021.

Manaksia Coated shares closed at 17.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.64% returns over the last 6 months and -21.83% over the last 12 months.