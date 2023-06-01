Manaksia Coated Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 186.84 crore, up 3.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.84 crore in March 2023 up 3.83% from Rs. 179.96 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in March 2023 down 17.83% from Rs. 3.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.07 crore in March 2023 down 27.97% from Rs. 13.98 crore in March 2022.

Manaksia Coated EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2022.

Manaksia Coated shares closed at 16.85 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.07% returns over the last 6 months and -26.26% over the last 12 months.