Manaksia Coated Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 179.96 crore, up 26.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 179.96 crore in March 2022 up 26.69% from Rs. 142.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.75 crore in March 2022 up 147.12% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.98 crore in March 2022 up 43.98% from Rs. 9.71 crore in March 2021.

Manaksia Coated EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2021.

Manaksia Coated shares closed at 22.05 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)