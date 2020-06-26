Manaksia Coated Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 66.31 crore, up 14.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.31 crore in March 2020 up 14.83% from Rs. 57.74 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2020 down 21.6% from Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.88 crore in March 2020 down 29.51% from Rs. 9.76 crore in March 2019.

Manaksia Coated EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2019.

Manaksia Coated shares closed at 5.10 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.93% returns over the last 6 months and 17.24% over the last 12 months.