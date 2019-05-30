Manaksia Coated Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 57.74 crore, down 6.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.74 crore in March 2019 down 6.18% from Rs. 61.54 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2019 up 24.22% from Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.76 crore in March 2019 up 53.7% from Rs. 6.35 crore in March 2018.

Manaksia Coated EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2018.

Manaksia Coated shares closed at 4.30 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -40.28% returns over the last 6 months and -67.55% over the last 12 months.