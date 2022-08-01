Manaksia Coated Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.25 crore, down 10.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.25 crore in June 2022 down 10.43% from Rs. 155.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2022 down 54.08% from Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.37 crore in June 2022 down 1.47% from Rs. 9.51 crore in June 2021.

Manaksia Coated EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2021.

Manaksia Coated shares closed at 19.60 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -42.44% returns over the last 6 months and 41.01% over the last 12 months.