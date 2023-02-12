Manaksia Coated Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 176.92 crore, up 81.11% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 176.92 crore in December 2022 up 81.11% from Rs. 97.68 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 68.03% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.51 crore in December 2022 up 18.28% from Rs. 8.04 crore in December 2021.
Manaksia Coated EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2021.
|Manaksia Coated shares closed at 17.70 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.05% returns over the last 6 months and -41.78% over the last 12 months.
|Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|176.92
|148.60
|97.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|176.92
|148.60
|97.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|143.16
|180.11
|110.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.91
|-61.32
|-39.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.36
|4.53
|4.03
|Depreciation
|2.21
|2.22
|2.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.38
|17.74
|16.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.72
|5.32
|4.33
|Other Income
|0.58
|1.60
|1.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.30
|6.92
|5.93
|Interest
|6.97
|6.05
|4.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.33
|0.87
|1.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.33
|0.87
|1.04
|Tax
|0.08
|-0.03
|0.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.25
|0.90
|0.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.25
|0.90
|0.78
|Equity Share Capital
|6.55
|6.55
|6.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|0.14
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.04
|0.14
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|0.14
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.04
|0.14
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited