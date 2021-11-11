Manaksia Coated Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 214.63 crore, up 99.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 214.63 crore in September 2021 up 99.71% from Rs. 107.47 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2021 up 83.08% from Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.87 crore in September 2021 up 33.37% from Rs. 8.90 crore in September 2020.

Manaksia Coated EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in September 2020.

Manaksia Coated shares closed at 21.20 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.80% returns over the last 6 months and 387.36% over the last 12 months.