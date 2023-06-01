English
    Manaksia Coated Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 186.85 crore, up 3.83% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 186.85 crore in March 2023 up 3.83% from Rs. 179.96 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.74 crore in March 2023 up 115.99% from Rs. 3.58 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.15 crore in March 2023 down 27.03% from Rs. 13.91 crore in March 2022.

    Manaksia Coated EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.55 in March 2022.

    Manaksia Coated shares closed at 16.85 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.07% returns over the last 6 months and -26.26% over the last 12 months.

    Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations186.85176.92179.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations186.85176.92179.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials144.26143.17159.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.91-0.91-24.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.194.364.50
    Depreciation2.272.302.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.4121.3828.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.806.6210.06
    Other Income1.080.641.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.887.2611.67
    Interest3.426.977.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.460.294.58
    Exceptional Items4.67----
    P/L Before Tax9.130.294.58
    Tax1.390.081.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.740.213.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.740.213.58
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.740.213.58
    Equity Share Capital6.556.556.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.180.030.55
    Diluted EPS1.180.030.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.180.030.55
    Diluted EPS1.180.030.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

