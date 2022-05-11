 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Manaksia Coated Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 179.96 crore, up 26.69% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 179.96 crore in March 2022 up 26.69% from Rs. 142.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.58 crore in March 2022 up 117.36% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.91 crore in March 2022 up 39.38% from Rs. 9.98 crore in March 2021.

Manaksia Coated EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2021.

Manaksia Coated shares closed at 22.05 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 179.96 97.69 142.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 179.96 97.69 142.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 159.04 110.60 116.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -24.00 -39.64 -11.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.50 4.03 3.86
Depreciation 2.24 2.20 2.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.12 16.27 22.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.06 4.24 8.43
Other Income 1.61 1.63 -0.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.67 5.87 7.72
Interest 7.09 4.89 5.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.58 0.98 2.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.58 0.98 2.22
Tax 1.00 0.26 0.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.58 0.72 1.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.58 0.72 1.65
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.58 0.72 1.65
Equity Share Capital 6.55 6.55 6.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.55 0.11 0.25
Diluted EPS 0.55 0.11 0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.55 0.11 0.25
Diluted EPS 0.55 0.11 0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Manaksia Coated #Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
first published: May 11, 2022 03:33 pm
