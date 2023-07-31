English
    Manaksia Coated Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 171.70 crore, up 23.23% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 171.70 crore in June 2023 up 23.23% from Rs. 139.34 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 81.7% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.74 crore in June 2023 up 25.7% from Rs. 9.34 crore in June 2022.

    Manaksia Coated EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

    Manaksia Coated shares closed at 17.25 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.00% returns over the last 6 months and -13.53% over the last 12 months.

    Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations171.70186.85139.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations171.70186.85139.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials153.39144.26107.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.586.91-4.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.034.194.32
    Depreciation2.292.272.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.3722.4123.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.196.804.88
    Other Income4.261.082.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.457.887.03
    Interest8.803.425.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.654.461.63
    Exceptional Items--4.67--
    P/L Before Tax0.659.131.63
    Tax0.531.390.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.127.740.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.127.740.67
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.127.740.67
    Equity Share Capital6.556.556.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.021.180.10
    Diluted EPS0.021.180.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.021.180.10
    Diluted EPS0.021.180.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Manaksia Coated #Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 09:44 am

