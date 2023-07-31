Manaksia Coated Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 171.70 crore, up 23.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.70 crore in June 2023 up 23.23% from Rs. 139.34 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 81.7% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.74 crore in June 2023 up 25.7% from Rs. 9.34 crore in June 2022.

Manaksia Coated EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

Manaksia Coated shares closed at 17.25 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.00% returns over the last 6 months and -13.53% over the last 12 months.