Manaksia Coated Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 176.92 crore, up 81.11% Y-o-Y

February 12, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 176.92 crore in December 2022 up 81.11% from Rs. 97.69 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 70.68% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.56 crore in December 2022 up 18.46% from Rs. 8.07 crore in December 2021.
Manaksia Coated EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.
|Manaksia Coated shares closed at 17.70 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.81% returns over the last 6 months and -41.97% over the last 12 months.
|Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|176.92
|148.73
|97.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|176.92
|148.73
|97.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|143.17
|180.19
|110.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.91
|-61.16
|-39.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.36
|4.53
|4.03
|Depreciation
|2.30
|2.31
|2.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.38
|17.72
|16.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.62
|5.13
|4.24
|Other Income
|0.64
|1.63
|1.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.26
|6.76
|5.87
|Interest
|6.97
|6.05
|4.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.29
|0.71
|0.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.29
|0.71
|0.98
|Tax
|0.08
|-0.03
|0.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.21
|0.74
|0.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.21
|0.74
|0.72
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.21
|0.74
|0.72
|Equity Share Capital
|6.55
|6.55
|6.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.03
|0.11
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.03
|0.11
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.03
|0.11
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.03
|0.11
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited