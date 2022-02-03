Manaksia Coated Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 97.69 crore, down 25.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.69 crore in December 2021 down 25.83% from Rs. 131.71 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021 down 68.07% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.07 crore in December 2021 down 20.34% from Rs. 10.13 crore in December 2020.

Manaksia Coated EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.34 in December 2020.

Manaksia Coated shares closed at 33.95 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 148.72% returns over the last 6 months and 290.23% over the last 12 months.