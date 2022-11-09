English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Manaksia Alumin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.75 crore, up 24.54% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manaksia Aluminium Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 119.75 crore in September 2022 up 24.54% from Rs. 96.15 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2022 up 19.52% from Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.74 crore in September 2022 up 35.09% from Rs. 6.47 crore in September 2021.

    Manaksia Alumin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in September 2021.

    Close

    Manaksia Alumin shares closed at 22.10 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.07% returns over the last 6 months and 10.50% over the last 12 months.

    Manaksia Aluminium Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations119.75120.9796.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations119.75120.9796.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials68.4290.4580.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.29-9.10-17.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.074.003.80
    Depreciation1.771.731.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.5127.7123.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.686.184.90
    Other Income0.280.150.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.976.334.97
    Interest4.163.673.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.812.661.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.812.661.69
    Tax0.780.54--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.022.121.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.022.121.69
    Equity Share Capital6.556.556.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.320.26
    Diluted EPS0.310.320.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.320.26
    Diluted EPS0.310.320.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #aluminium #Earnings First-Cut #Manaksia Alumin #Manaksia Aluminium Company #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:57 am