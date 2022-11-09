Manaksia Alumin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.75 crore, up 24.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.75 crore in September 2022 up 24.54% from Rs. 96.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2022 up 19.52% from Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.74 crore in September 2022 up 35.09% from Rs. 6.47 crore in September 2021.

Manaksia Alumin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in September 2021.

Manaksia Alumin shares closed at 22.10 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.07% returns over the last 6 months and 10.50% over the last 12 months.