Manaksia Alumin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 72.24 crore, up 34.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.24 crore in December 2018 up 34.35% from Rs. 53.77 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2018 up 641.24% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.37 crore in December 2018 up 90.15% from Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2017.

Manaksia Alumin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2017.

Manaksia Alumin shares closed at 7.20 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.70% returns over the last 6 months and -42.40% over the last 12 months.