Man Infra Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 43.62 crore, up 107.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.62 crore in September 2021 up 107.8% from Rs. 20.99 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.82 crore in September 2021 up 47.08% from Rs. 20.28 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.07 crore in September 2021 up 50.06% from Rs. 23.37 crore in September 2020.

Man Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.82 in September 2020.

Man Infra shares closed at 123.05 on October 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 215.92% returns over the last 6 months and 390.24% over the last 12 months.